Twelve-year old Filipino-Italian singer Zac Domingo treated ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo viewers with a short song number on Sunday.

During his interview, he obliged to a request to show off his voice that made him one of the four winners of the Italian TV singing contest “All Together Now Kids.”

Proving he really has the talent, Domingo effortlessly sang “A Moment Like This,” which was originally recorded by Kelly Clarkson.

According to Domingo, he certainly got his talent from his mother.

Domingo was born and raised in Italy, where his parents, who both hail from Apayao, migrated - his mom in 1990, and his father in 1996.

Domingo has two older sisters who were also born and raised in Italy.