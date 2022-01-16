MANILA – F. Sionil Jose will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Jose, a National Artist for Literature revered internationally and considered the most prolific Filipino novelist in English, passed on Jan. 6 at the age of 97.

Before the inurnment, there will be a mass at 10 a.m. followed by the state funeral, the Cultural Center of the Philippines said in a statement.



The inurnment will be by invitation-only, in accordance with IATF protocols. Those who wish to pay their last respects may tune in to the live streaming via the CCP Facebook page.



The necrological service and tribute at the CCP has been deferred upon the advice of the family.

In his last opinion column published by the Philippine Star, dated Jan. 3, Jose wrote about his health.

“I am back at the venerable Makati Medical Center for a possible angiogram, and if necessary, an angioplasty. My children and my wife object to these procedures. My son, Alex, who is a dietician at a hospital in California, says that senior citizens 95 and above are no longer allowed angioplasty. I am 97,” he said.

Jose saw his works translated into more than 24 languages.

Aside from being a National Artist, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Journalism, Literature, and Creative Communication Arts.

