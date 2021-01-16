Johnnie Walker throws a virtual music fest to mark 200th anniversary

MANILA -- Renowned whisky label Johnnie Walker celebrated its 200th anniversary by throwing a virtual party filled with art, music, and whisky.

The virtual party held over Zoom started off with a communal screening of “The Man Who Walked Around the World,” a documentary charting the history of the whisky from its humble beginnings in 1820 to being one of the most recognizable brands in the world. The documentary can be screened for free here.

The evening continued with "Conversations over Scotch" featuring artists Jappy Agoncillo and Bea Policarpio who discussed projects done with Johnnie Walker.

Philippine Diageo brand ambassador Rian Asiddao was joined by Diageo global brand ambassador Ervin Trykowski and 2018 Diageo Bartender of the year Lester Ligon as they talked about how scotch is relevant to the new generation. The discussion tackled myths and history and taught viewers how to make a classic highball right at home.

Johnnie Walker ambassador and social media influencer Nico Bolzico provided a lot of laughs as he talked about whisky, and his other endeavors.

Jason Dhakal performs at the Johnnie Walker. Handout

Karpos Multimedia capped by the evening with a virtual music festival featuring local artists FERN, Jason Dhakal, and August Wahh.

French music producer Breakbot and constant collaborator Irfane concluded the evening with chilled electronica winding down the night's festivities.

