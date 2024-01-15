One of the many limestone cliffs of Palawan. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA -- Palawan, which has been repeatedly dubbed the best island in the world, just bagged another accolade.

The tropical paradise ranked fourth in TripAdvisor's list of Trending Destinations in the World for 2024, which is based on reviews and ratings on the travel website over the past 12 months.

At the number one spot is Tokyo, Japan, followed by Seoul in South Korea, and Halong Bay in Vietnam. The rest of the Top 10 include Sapa (Vietnam), Bogota (Colombia), Pattaya (Thailand), Alajuela (Costa Rica), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Check out the complete list here.

Palawan's latest accolade is a "testament to the island's timeless allure," according to Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, who stressed the importance of sustainability efforts and an "enhanced tourism experience for travelers" to the island.

"We could not be more grateful to the travel community for placing Palawan at the forefront of global travel trends. This singular achievement motivates us to maintain our commitment to sustainable tourism and showcase the beauty of Palawan to the world," she said in a statement.

"Further to this, Palawan's winning streak on TripAdvisor will certainly have a positive impact on its tourism industry. With the global recognition, the island is poised to attract a surge in visitors, providing a boost to the local economy and reinforcing Palawan's position as a top-tier travel destination," she added.

Last year, Palawan was recognized as one of the best places in the world to travel by the likes of Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and Fodor's. Apart from white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, it is known for attractions such as the Puerto Princesa Underground River and Calauit Safari.