Meet Cole, viral 'regular guest' cat in a Taguig mall

File photos.

Meet Cole, a stray cat found in a mall in Taguig City years ago, which has since been adopted by the mall and is now its “regular guest” if not its resident.

Cole has become a pet for many storekeepers and an attraction for mallgoers, certainly a bona fide member of the community.

Lately, Cole was photographed comfortably sleeping atop pants being sold in a clothing store at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig.

“Cole is one of the stray cats that was found in Venice Grand Canal. So he’s been adopted by the mall and he’s been here for quite some time. So he’s what you call a regular guest na namin. He’s part of the community where he is being cared of by our mall admin, our tenants as well, and the community, the residents and office workers,” said Esteban “Beda” Cabanos III, assistant vice president and general manager of McKinley Hill.

With the help of volunteers of the McKinley Hill community and animal welfare groups, management and personnel of Venice Grand Canal Mall ensure that Cole and other stray animals in the area are adequately fed and vaccinated.

The policy includes ensuring that the animals are not shooed away or hurt.

“In general, we make sure that we take care of the animals, these stray animals and the ones that are adopted by the mall, in relation with the Animal Welfare Act. So we try our best to make sure that they are protected and we make sure that we partner with NGOs, or other groups that make sure that their welfare (is protected),” Cabanos said.

Venice Grand Canal, as well as other Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, welcome pets and has been known as one of the pet-friendly malls. Pet owners can just secure digital pet passes where the pets’ vaccination details are submitted.

“We’re pet-friendly. We allow pets of all shapes and sizes to enter the mall and we are also animal-friendly so we make sure that they are taken care of by the community in cooperation with our residents and office workers,” Cabanos said.

“Ever since, Megaworld is a pet=friendly establishment. We promote responsible pet ownership and love for animals. We consider them as part of the community, part of our families and we allow them to enter the malls, we allow them to enjoy the amenities, the facilities of our malls,” said Cabanos, who himself is a fur parent.

RELATED VIDEO: