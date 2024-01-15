Photo from De La Salle University - Dasmariñas Senior High School's Facebook page.

MANILA — Electives on Taylor Swift, Spongebob, and K-pop are offered in De La Salle University - Dasmariñas Senior High School (DLSU-D SHS).

In a Facebook post, DLSU-D SHS said it is offering these electives for its second semester along with courses on biking and cats. The school previously taught classes on Star Wars, Harry Potter, and anime.

"This is not just your wildest dream, this is it! Excitement overload, right? You need to calm down, mark your calendars because online enrollment for the second semester kicks off on January 17, 2024," DLSU-D SHS said Friday.

"Don't miss the chance to curate your semester with the perfect blend of fun, learning, and passion. No more blank space this coming semester!" they added.

The University of the Philippines earlier announced that it is set to offer a course centered around Swift, making waves among students and fans alike.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: