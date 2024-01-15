Abigail Adriano is Kim in the Manila run of "Miss Saigon." Facebook/GMG Productions

Filipino-Australian actress Abigail Adriano is set to play the role of Kim in the upcoming staging of "Miss Saigon" in Manila.

GMG Productions made the announcement on its social media pages on Monday, saying: "Manila, meet your Kim! We are thrilled to announce that Abigail Adriano will be playing the role of Kim at The Theatre at Solaire this March."

It also shared a video of Adriano getting emotional after receiving a message from fellow Filipina Lea Salonga, who originated the role of Kim in London in 1989.

The Tony Award winner and "The Voice Philippines" coach also shared advice to the 19-year-old: "Just enjoy every moment of the process of creating this character. But create something that you can call absolutely yours."

Adriano currently plays Kim in the Australian production of "Miss Saigon." Reacting to the latest announcement, she said in an Instagram post: "It's official, Manila! I'm coming soon, family! Who's ready for the heat in Philippines?"

Hailing from Sydney, Adriano has appeared in the musical "Matilda," "The Voice Kids Australia," and the Netflix/ABC television series "The Unlisted."