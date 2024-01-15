MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao celebrated her 45th birthday with her twin sister Janet with a family dinner at their Forbes Park home in Makati.

Jinkee's felt all the love from her children Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel and husband Manny as they gave sweet birthday messages, enjoying time with them and her relatives who flew in from Sarangani.

Jinkee's parents and nephews and nieces were also in attendance. Family love filled the celebration as her kids and husband were constantly hugging her, taking photos and singing happy birthday cheers.

"Baby, I love you. Happy birthday," said her husband Manny. "You and I are one. We are one family."

"More birthdays and more blessings to come," added her son Michael. "I wish you the best, and safety always, and peace and happiness."

Her daughters Queenie and Princess, meanwhile, wished that Jinkee would stay "glowing" and "beautiful."

The birthday girl, for her part, said: "Thank you guys, I love you all. [I wish for] Long life, happiness, and peace for my family and children."

Her mother, Rosalina Jamora, recalled the birth of twins Jinkee and Janet at Sta. Isabel Hospital in General Santos. "Mahirap," she said in jest. "Si Janet, 5 lbs, si Jinkee, 4 lbs. Proud [ako] sa kanila, yes."

Jinkee's eldest son Jimuel, who is still in California training for his next boxing bout, had earlier called and greeted his mom. Jinkee is planning a trip to the US in February to be at ringside for her son's next fight.

Mommy Dionisia Pacquiao, Gov. Ruel Pacquiao, and good friend Annabelle Rama also joined the birthday gathering.