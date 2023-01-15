Shortly after the coronation of R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States as the new Miss Universe, Filipino designer Rian Fernandez turned to social media to share his inspiration behind the beauty queen’s evening gown.

In a post on Instagram, Fernandez said he made Gabriel’s figure-hugging velvety gown with a number of symbolisms in mind.

“The black color of the gown represents competence and sophistication. The gunmetal accents epitomize strength and remarkable resilience of R’bonney and power of the United States of America,” he said.

“The black onyx and the glass mirror drops are symbols of reflection and self-growth. The fringe skirt depicts the movement of life with blue sapphire Swarovski stones that stands for the new era of emerging women,” he added.

Fernandez said the piece is truly a “vivid portrayal of a phenomenal Queen.”

Fernandez also created Gabriel’s gown during the preliminary competition, while her eye-catching “woman on the moon” national costume was made by another Filipino designer, Patrick Isorena.

Gabriel made history last July when she became the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss Texas USA.