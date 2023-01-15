Pia Wurtzbach still proud of Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe run

We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you 💙🇵🇭 — Pia Wurtzbach | yourhighness.eth (@PiaWurtzbach) January 15, 2023

MANILA — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said Sunday that she is still proud of Celeste Cortesi's run during the 71st edition of the pageant.

In a tweet, Wurtzbach said: "We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you."

Even though Cortesi's bid snapped the 12-year semifinals streak of the Philippines in Miss Universe, many pageant fans expressed gratitude to the beauty queen for how she represented the country.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, meanwhile, had words of comfort for pageant followers whose country representatives did not make it to the Top 16.

As one of the commentators of the coronation night, Gray was earlier seen shaking her head after Cortesi failed to make it to the semifinals.

After composing herself, Gray addressed Miss Universe followers from the Philippines and other countries whose delegates did not make the first cut.

"The selection committee must have really had a hard time but what an exceptional group of ladies. Guys, you are not alone — Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia – I know you might be feeling a little bit of disappointment right now but we always have next year," she said.

"Continue to send your love to our 16 while they kill it in their swimwear and evening gown rounds."

The Filipino-American delegate of the USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, was named the new Miss Universe.

She succeeds Harnaaz Sandhu of India and is the first to wear the "Force for Good" crown made by Mouawad in partnership with the Miss Universe Organization under its new owner, Anne Jakrajutatip.

Gabriel's first and second runners-up are Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela and Andreína Martínez of the Dominican Republic, respectively.

Cortesi was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Born to an Italian father and a Filipina mother, she first represented the Philippines in Miss Earth in 2018, where she placed in the Top 8.

RELATED VIDEO: