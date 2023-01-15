Wagi sa 71st Miss Universe pageant si Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, Enero 15, 2023. Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Kinoronahan bilang Miss Universe ngayong Linggo ang pambato ng Amerika na si R'Bonney Gabriel.

Ang 28 anyos na si Gabriel, na isang Filipino-American, ang nagwagi sa coronation night ng sikat na international pageant na idinaos sa New Orleans, Louisiana sa United States.

Nabigo naman si Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi na makapasok sa Top 16 ng pageant kaya naputol ngayong taon ang 12-year semifinal streak ng Pilipinas.

Sa unang round ng question-and-answer (Q&A) portion, tinanong si Gabriel kung ano ang gusto niyang makitang pagbabago sa Miss Universe pageant at bakit.

Sagot niya: "For me, I would like to see an age increase, because I am 28 years old and that is the oldest age to compete. I think it’s a beautiful thing. My favorite quote is ‘If not now, then when?’ As a woman, I believe that age does not define us. It’s not tomorrow, it’s yesterday but it’s now. The time is now that you can go after what you want."

Sa huling Q&A, tinanong ang Top 3 kung paano nila kakatawanin ang Miss Universe bilang "empowering" at progresibong organisasyon.

"I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, I’ve been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’m cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," ani Gabriel.

"I teach sewing classes to women who survived from human trafficking and domestic violence and I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change," dagdag niya.

Sa press conference kasunod ng coronation, nagpasalamat si Gabriel sa lahat ng Pinoy na sumuporta sa kaniya.

"Mabuhay Philippines, mabuhay Filipino fans. Maraming-maraming salamat sa lahat ng tulong ninyo... I am so proud to be half-Filipina," ani Gabriel.

Ayon kay Gabriel, nais niyang bumisita sa Pilipinas bilang Miss Universe para maibahagi ang kaniyang sustainable fashion message sa lahat ng Pinay.

— Ulat ni Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News