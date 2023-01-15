Rhea Tan, CEO and founder of Beautéderm. Handout



MANILA -- Rhea Tan, CEO and founder of Beautéderm, started her business in 2009 in Angeles City, Pampanga and has since then transformed it into a leading beauty and wellness brand.

In a short span, Beautéderm has flourished under Tan’s effective leadership and marketing power.

“They always ask me, ‘anong secrets?’ Ang laging sagot ko ay marketing and intention," she said. “I started as marketing director. I know what and who sells.

"‘Yung pangalawa is intention. What is your intention? Bakit ka nagnenegosyo? Pure ba ang intention mo to be successful and use your success to help people?”

Asked of her biggest achievements, the female CEO said: “I was able to change my resellers', employees', and scholars' lives and will continue doing that.”

She added: “I just want to help people, to share whatever blessings God continues to shower me with, to make just one person happy and smile with the sweet aroma of a good life that they share with their family and loved ones, to see the joy of success stamped in the faces of the people I love.”

Here are Tan's money tips for readers this 2023:

1. Do not spend beyond your means. Live a life according to what you could only afford.

2. Carefully plan your expenses before you venture into any form of business. Be slow but sure in making financial decisions when it comes to business.

3. Save money for a rainy day — or in the case of the quarantines and lockdowns that we had to endure at the height of the pandemic — rainy days. We can never be too sure when we will face a crisis that would require us to pull our resources together to survive and weather life’s challenges.

4. Choose very wisely the people whom you will trust when it comes to your finances for one wrong decision with the wrong person may cause all your hard work and sacrifices to crumble.

5. Money is a means to an end but it is not the end all of everything. Use money to accomplish good in this world and with it, create a positive impact in the lives of others.

Rhea ended, “I look forward to many blessings this 2023 and I strive to continue our aspiration to empower people through my brand. If you get, you give.”