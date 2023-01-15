Celeste Cortesi still grateful for Miss Universe stint

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi thanked her fans for their support despite not making it to the first cut of the 71st edition of the pageant in the United States.

In a video posted by ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo, Cortesi said that she is grateful for the support of the Filipinos.

"Hey, guys! Thank you so much for your love and support. I truly, truly love you and I’m so grateful," she said in the video.

Even though Cortesi's bid snapped the 12-year semifinals streak of the Philippines in Miss Universe, some followers expressed gratitude to the beauty queen for how she represented the country.

The Filipino-American delegate of the USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, was named the new Miss Universe.

She succeeds Harnaaz Sandhu of India and is the first to wear the "Force for Good" crown made by Mouawad in partnership with the Miss Universe Organization under its new owner, Anne Jakrajutatip.

Gabriel's first and second runners-up are Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela and Andreína Martínez of the Dominican Republic, respectively.

This is the first time the Philippines missed a semi-final placement in the Miss Universe since the stint of Venus Raj in 2010.

Cortesi was aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Born to an Italian father and a Filipina mother, she first represented the Philippines in Miss Earth in 2018, where she placed in the Top 8.

