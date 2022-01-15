Healthy seafood recipes to kickstart the new year

Miso Cod served with Fried Forbidden Rice. Handout

MANILA -- Pacific West has launched new ready-to-cook seafood items in the Philippines. With products sold around the globe, Pacific West aims to make eating seafood accessible and fuss-free to Filipino families.

With products that cook in 4-5 minutes straight from the freezer, items like the Fish Poppers are ready to cook/fry/air-fry from the freezer and are great base proteins to create a multitude of recipes around.

Two of its newest items are called small bites that give big delights.

Giving a healthier alternative to chicken nuggets are Pacific West’s two versions of Fish Poppers – crispy outside and flaky inside. Original Fish Poppers go well with a tangy homemade tartar sauce or even with just some mayonnaise and ketchup, while the Sweet Chili version needs no other condiment except perhaps some mayonnaise. The sweet chili creeps at the latter part of the bite — making it more enticing to take another bite.

Want a gourmet fish dish at home? Pacific West’s Miso Cod Portions can’t help but impress. It’s portioned for a hungry one or a lean couple. Already marinated with umami-rich miso — it’s a sweet-salty Asian affair that begs to be paired with some garlic noodles, or like how the packet shows it served — with forbidden black rice.

Pacific West items are available in major groceries around the metro, and online via the AFC Philippines’ website.

Sweet Chili Fish Cocktails on Asian Crunchy Salad with Ginger and Sesame Dressing

For the salad:

1 cup edamame, cooked

4 cups baby spinach

2 cups watercress (thin stems and leaves only)

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

4 broccoli stems, peeled and julienned

1 green mango, peeled and julienned

1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced

1 packet Pacific West Sweet Chilli Fish Cocktails

For the dressing:

1 tsp ginger, finely minced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tsp agave nectar

3 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp soy sauce

5 tbsp canola oil

2 tbsp sesame oil

Garnishing:

1/3 cup peanuts

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Instructions:

Dressing: Combine all dressing ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.

Salad: Place all salad ingredients in bowl, drizzle with dressing and toss.

Preheat oil to 180°C. Deep-fry Sweet Chili Fish Cocktails for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and place on top of the salad.

Garnish with sesame seeds and crushed peanuts. Read to serve.

Miso Cod served with Fried Forbidden Rice

Ingredients:

1 pack Pacific West Miso Cod

Garlic cloves

Curly kale

Canola oil

Black rice, cooked

Soy sauce

Salt & pepper

Asparagus, cooked

1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Place garlic cloves on a double sheet of foil and drizzle with vegetable oil. Seal the foil and bake for about 1 hour, until the garlic is soft and caramelized.

2. Slice the curly kale very thinly then in a large, deep skillet, cook the kale in oil over moderate heat until crisp. Transfer the kale to a plate.

3. In the same skillet, add 2 tablespoons of oil and then pour in the onion and cook over moderate heat until fragrant. Add in cooked black rice and roasted garlic, stir-fry through for 3 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and season with salt and white pepper. Transfer to plate to serve.

4. In a heated pan, drizzle some oil to cook Pacific West Miso Cod Portions 3 minutes on both sides. Serve on top of the rice.

5. In the same pan, melt some butter then add in the asparagus and cook for 2 minutes.

6. To assemble, place cooked black rice on plate. Top with asparagus and Pacific West Miso Cod Portions.

7. The remainder of the juices in the pan can be served around the plate as garnish and Serve crispy kale separately as a side dish.