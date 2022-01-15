LOOK: Cebu governor offers ‘prayer dance’ to Sto. Niño LOOK: Cebu governor offers ‘prayer dance’ to Sto. Niño LOOK: Cebu governor offers ‘prayer dance’ to Sto. Niño LOOK: Cebu governor offers ‘prayer dance’ to Sto. Niño LOOK: Cebu governor offers ‘prayer dance’ to Sto. Niño LOOK: Cebu governor offers ‘prayer dance’ to Sto. Niño

Wearing a white dress by award-winning fashion designer Cary Santiago, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia offered a prayer dance to the Sto. Niño, on January 15, 2022. Photos courtesy: Aldo Banaynal, The Freeman

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia recorded her own Sinulog dance on Saturday and offered a prayer to the child Jesus, Senyor Sto. Niño.

January 16 marks the feast day of the saint.

Garcia wore a white dress by award-winning fashion designer Cary Santiago. She was with her provincial board members and some capitol personnel in her dance.

The recorded dance will be shown on the province’s official social media page and will be part of the Sinulog program on Sunday, January 16.

One of Garcia’s prayers is Cebu's recovery from the natural calamity and pandemic.

“As always, the continued protection for Cebu and all of the Cebuanos especially to help us in recovering from Typhoon Odette and all other threats including COVID-19. I really really hope that this year will be a much much better year for our province,” said the governor speaking to reporters.

This is the 12th year that Garcia has offered a dance to the Santo Niño.

The Sinulog, one of the country’s grandest cultural celebrations, will be done virtually following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

-- Report from Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News