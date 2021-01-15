WATCH: Joey Albert sings signature song 'Yakapin Mo Ako' for Freddie Santos tribute

MANILA -- Joey Albert and Raymond Lauchengco rendered poignant interpretations of the songs of the late artist, director Freddie Santos, in a preview of an all star online tribute for Santos this Sunday, January 17.

Albert turned wistful singing “Yakapin Mo Ako”, her signature song which Santos composed with Louie Ocampo in the early '80s.

Albert, who is now based in Canada, also recorded with Pops Fernandez the OPM hit “Points of View”, composed by Santos with Ocampo.

A giant in the theater and live concert community, Santos died on December 17 in Quezon City, leaving a rich legacy of original musical creations. He was 64.

Audie Gemora, Carlo Orosa and other showbiz stalwarts have since organized a series of tribute for Santos, known for his trailblazing works “First Name” and “Joseph the Dreamer,” and other musicals like "Widows, Orphans, and Wildebeests," "Il Divino," and "Sabel: Love and Passion.”

He also composed the inspirational lyrics of “ Could You be Messiah” in collaboration with Gary Valenciano, and “Two Words,” the wedding song of Lea Salonga.

Dubbed #ForFreddie, the tribute for Santos can be viewed by the public on Sunday, 8 p.m. onwards via Trumpets FB page and Stages Sessions YouTube Channel.

Other friends performing will be Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Joanne Lorenzana, Kayla Rivera, Gab Pangilinan, Tanya Manalang, and Trumpets.

It will also highlight the last song composed by Santos with Ocampo, entitled "Once More," as interpreted by Lauchengco.

