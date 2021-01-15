Rabiya Mateo joins ethics committee of NGO

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo hopes to be the "voice of women and the youth" as she joins the ethics committee of the Infant and Pediatric Nutrition Association of the Philippines (IPNAP), a non-government organization.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen and physical therapist said this is her way of fulfilling her promise to herself "to do greater things for the people around me and for my country."

"My duty is to focus on participating in discussions revolving implementation of the Milk Code of the Philippines," she said, noting that IPNAP's goal is to "address the problem of malnutrition among Filipino children" through various programs.

Mateo went on to point out that beauty queens "are more than a pretty face."

"We are catalysts of change and, more importantly, we are women of action," she said.

Joining Mateo in the ethics committee of IPNAP are former Health Undersecretary Kenneth Hartigan-Go, University of Santo Tomas Graduate School professor Rev. Fr. Reblora Manlangit, Birgil AG president Reiner Gloor, and pediatrician Arnel Salud Nuguid.

Aside from her Miss Universe Philippines 2020 crown, Mateo was also given the title of Ambassador for Education when she won the national pageant late last year.

She is aiming to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

