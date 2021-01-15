Megan Young, Mikael Daez move out of first home

MANILA -- Miss World 2013 Megan Young and her husband, actor Mikael Daez, are set to move into their new home.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the former beauty queen said she is both "sad" and "happy" as they leave their first home as husband and wife.

'So sad to be leaving this place because it was our first home as husband and wife, but I'm happy we are moving to a place that we can finally call our own," she said.

"We decided to make it a chill move and started two weeks ago so that we wouldn't get stressed with our move. That was probably the best decision we made for this transition," she added.

Daez, for his part, said he is excited for "a super fresh start," saying their move out is "95% complete with several days to spare."

"It's time to properly settle in our new home which is a maze of boxes and garbage bags," he said in jest.

Early this week, Young and Daez marked their first wedding anniversary, and their 10th year as a couple.

They had two wedding ceremonies last year -- one was an intimate event attended by only 10 people, while the other was a bigger celebration.

