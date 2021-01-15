Home  >  Life

LOOK: Pregnant Liz Uy sports bikini in maternity shoot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2021 08:28 PM

MANILA — Liz Uy shared with her followers this week an update on her second pregnancy, with a snap from a maternity shoot showing her baby bump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The celebrity stylist posted the photo on Instagram, captioned, “Last weekend’s sunshine.”

The photo, taken by Pat Dy, shows Uy lounging by a swimming pool, while wearing a bikini. 

A separate post from Dy similarly sees Uy enjoying the warmth of the sun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Uy, 38, first announced her new pregnancy in December 2020.

She also revealed at the time being married to Raymond Racaza, with whom she has a 3-year-old son, Xavi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

