'Little Women' star Florence Pugh shines spotlight on lumpia

MANILA -- The humble lumpia was brought to a wider audience after Florence Pugh, star of the hit movies "Midsommar" and "Little Women," raved about the Filipino spring rolls on social media.

In an Instagram Stories post, Pugh told her 2 million followers that she grew up eating lumpia prepared by the half-Filipino mother of her best friend.

"I grew up eating lumpia and would literally count down the days until I'd eat it again," she said as she posted a photo of lumpia.

"She (best friend's mother) knew I loved them and would make a batch, freeze them, package them up for me to take home after our sleepover," she added.

Screenshots of Pugh's Instagram Stories posts about lumpia have since been reposted on various social media sites.

In her third post, she apologized for misspelling Filipino as "Philipino."

florence pugh and her love for lumpia damn when i thought i couldn’t love her more ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/oUGOjGZscg — Elaine•⭐️ (@saviorloki) January 14, 2021

This is not the first time that an international celebrity showed love for lumpia.

Back in 2019, American rapper Earl Stevens, known to many for his stage name E-40, became a co-owner of the Lumpia Company in California as he could not get enough of the Filipino snack.

