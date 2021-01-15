Komiks icon Elena Patron passes away at 86

Photo from Instagram account of her son Ardee de los Angeles

MANILA -- Veteran writer Elena Patron, who carved a unique place in the male-dominated world of komiks writing in the last mid-century, passed on Thursday, January 14, at age 86.

“It was a peaceful death. She died in her sleep,” Patron’s only son Ardee de los Angeles told ABS-CBN News, citing the official cause of death as low platelet count.

De los Angeles recounted that her mother fell while going to the bathroom at their home in Sucat, Paranaque last December. “She spent 11 days at the hospital.

Akala ko nga okay na because she was able to go home. Bumalik lakas n'ya, nakalakad pa,” he said.

But Patron’s health deteriorated in the ensuing days. “Nahirapan na siya lumunon at nawala na motor functions n'ya. She died at 5:28 a.m. yesterday,” he said.

From entertainment and lifestyle writing, Patron branched out to novel writing in the '60s. According to veteran entertainment journalist Nestor Cuartero, she pioneered stories based on medical science like “Kapatid Ko Ang Aking Ina” and “Isinilang Ko ang Anak ng Ibang Babae.”

"Among her other works that were adapted into films were “Lord, Give Me a Lover,” “Ako si Emma, Babae,” “Dalawa ang Nagdalantao sa Akin,” and the unforgettable fantasy drama “Blusang Itim.”

Up to the end of her life, Patron was still writing for Liwayway magazine including a food column “Magluto Tayo” and a novel entitled “Lover Boy.” She also remained an ardent fan of stars like Alden Richards, said de los Angeles.

Patron’s wake will be held at Loyola Memorial Chapel in Sucat, Paranaque until Sunday morning which will be followed by her cremation at 11 a.m.

“More than her being a writer, I would like the public to remember her as a great mother and a great aunt,” de los Angeles said.

“Ang dami niyang pinag-aral, mga pinsan ko, she helped a lot of people. Mabait siya talaga. Gusto ko siyang maalala na nagmahal ng tao at minahal din!”

