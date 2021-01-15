Bawas plastik, dagdag ganda: Mga makukulay na likha ng mga lola, patok na negosyo

Mga larawan mula sa Invisible Sisters.

MAYNILA — Sinong mag-aakala na ang mga ito ay galing sa recycled plastic?

Ito ay ilan lamang sa mga nakabibilib na gawa ng ilang mga kababaihan mula Taguig at Maynila. Bukod sa negosyo, layon ng mga gumagawa nito na makatulong sa kalikasan sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng recycled materials.

Kwento ni Deseree Mangulabnan, program director ng Invisible Sisters, kasama nila ang 25 na mga nanay at lola mula sa nabanggit na lugar para makatulong sa komunidad at kalikasan simula pa noong 2008.

“We currently work with 25 women from communities across Taguig and Manila. These are mainly nanays and lolas. They are paid per item they make,” kwento ni Mangulabnan sa ABS-CBN News.

“The goal was to help provide livelihood to women from poor communities and help save the environment as well,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Mangulabnan, ang mga materyales ay mula sa isa nilang partner recycler at matapos makuha ang mga order ay ibinibigay nila ito sa mga kababaihan.

Naglalaro sa halagang P100 hanggang P1,500 ang mga produkto nila tulad ng mga placemat, wallet pati na rin mga alcohol holder at iba pa.

Coasters at placemats ng Invisible Sisters.

“Our main material is recycled plastic and we get this from a partner recycler. Upon taking orders from customers, our women from the communities work on crocheting them. Lead time usually depends on the volume of orders and types of items,” saad ng program director.

“Products are mostly fashion items like bags, clutches, purses, wallets, and home items like placemats and coasters. Our range of prices are from P250-P1,500. With the pandemic, we do offer crocheted alcohol holders too which are at P100 each,” dagdag pa niya.

Throw pillow case ng Invisible Sisters.

Ayon sa program director, malaking bagay ang pagtulong sa kapwa lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya.

“It has been so challenging the past months due to the pandemic and the marginalized are greatly affected by this,” aniya.

“We do our best o help our women by providing a means of livelihood. Even pre-COVID, I believe it's best to embrace compassion for the underprivileged communities.”

