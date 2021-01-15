A closer look at Ara Mina's engagement ring

MANILA -- Ara Mina said she still could not believe that she is already engaged.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from her engagement with Dave Almarinez, president and chief executive officer of the state-run Philippine International Trading Corp.

She said her engagement ring "will remind us every day" of the "significant meaning" of their latest relationship milestone.

Mina's engagement ring was designed by Janis Fine Jewelry, based on the actress' post.

According to a report from the entertainment website Pep, the 4.5-carat ring has a huge solitaire diamond with tiny diamonds across the band.

It is said to be an heirloom piece from Almarinez's family, and was reset in 18-karat white gold.

