Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from Megaworld's Boracay Newcoast

Over 70 baby sea turtles found their way back home into the sea as they were set free at a resort in Boracay on Friday.

Boracay Newcoast, a tourism development owned by Megaworld, saw 79 baby sea turtles crawl their way into the ocean as the eggs finally hatched after a year.

In 2022, Boracay Newcoast helped a giant sea turtle lay eggs in the development's beach side area.

The mega property is a 150-hectare tourism development that offers not only relaxation in the famous island but also a new location to accomplish office work.

Last year, the development bolstered its “workation” campaign that encouraged many to visit Boracay while bringing their work with them.

Catering to guests who are bringing their to-dos on a vacation, Boracay Newcoast provides WiFi connection along its shoreline which will keep everyone connected online.

While the location of the Newcoast is away from the main white beach, it is just as beautiful with its turquoise-colored water facing the Sibuyan Sea.

To indulge their guests with the same Boracay vibe along Stations 1, 2, and 3, Boracay Newcoast put up kiosks on the beach selling food, drinks, cocktails, coffee, milk tea, and souvenirs.

Newcoast is situated on the eastern side of the island, hence, it has the beautiful view of the sunrise, as opposed to the sunset in the more known western part of Boracay.