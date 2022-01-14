Photographer Matias Olivieri shares his composite photo of the iconic Cloud 9 boardwalk tower in Siargao island before and after Typhoon Odette. Matias Olivieri

Argentinian photographer Matias Olivieri paid tribute to an iconic place in typhoon-hit Siargao islands through a composite photo.

Olivieri, who has lived in Siargao since 2017, could not help but reminisce the happy memories that the now-destroyed Cloud 9 boardwalk tower in Siargao by making a composite photo of it, before and after typhoon “Odette” ravaged the island.

"I just walked very slowly knowing already the tower situation, but I couldn’t believe it that it was not there anymore," he told ABS-CBN News.

The composite image consists of a faded photo of the wooden tower and a photo of stilts that are left after the storm hit Siargao.

"It was like a feeling of emptiness, hundreds of memories, surfers rushing to get the first wave, tourists taking pictures and everyone enjoying both sunrises and sunset," the lensman said.

The Cloud 9 boardwalk and tower was a popular tourist spot to witness sunrises and sunsets, as well as the huge waves in the area.

Olivieri said surfing and the vibes made him stay on the island. He is not into surfing but he loves taking photos on the beautiful island.

"I do mostly stock photography around the world and actually the pandemic makes me got more focused on promoting my websites and online sells. And now the typhoon makes everything more difficult coz the lack of electricity and internet signal," he said.

Rebuilding the tower may not be a priority for now, but Olivieri hopes that the famous structure will still be built someday, and that tourism and surfing competitions will thrive again.

Olivieri has joined relief missions through his skills in photography and videography as some organizations and groups need content to reach more people and urge them to help the typhoon victims.

He also accepts donations for typhoon-stricken areas through @lokallab Instagram or at tinyurl.com/lokallabdonate.

