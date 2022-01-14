Representatives of KCFI and CCP signed the memorandum of agreement in a virtual event last December. Handout

MANILA -- Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) has partnered with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) to promote the country's culture and arts.

Under their new memorandum of agreement, KCFI will broadcast CCP-produced videos on its Araling Panlipunan and Filipino blocks.

CCP president Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso hopes that the partnership will make young viewers of Knowledge Channel more interested in matters related to Filipino culture and the arts.

KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez, for her part, is looking forward to the new collaboration.

"Our previous partnership inspired Filipino children to learn more about their heritage," she said in a statement.

"Having knowledge about Filipino history, culture, and language is fundamental in the holistic development of the Filipino child. Children will have a profound sense of their identity as a Filipino and a strong feeling of pride for their country," she added.

More than 10 years ago, KCFI aired CCP's "Noli Me Tangere" TV series under its Filipino high school block, as well as several theater performances under its weekend performing arts show, "Theater Hour."

KCFI is set to announce the titles of the new CCP shows in the coming weeks, with airing set in the first and second quarters of the year.

