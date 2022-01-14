Fully Booked permanently closing 3 branches

MANILA -- Fully Booked has shut down two branches at the start of the year, and is set to permanently close another one in the coming weeks.

In a Facebook post, the bookstore chain said its branches at Torre Lorenzo in Malate and Century City Mall in Makati City have ceased operations last January 12 and 13, respectively.

Its store at Ayala Vertis North in Quezon City, on the other hand, will no longer be open starting February 1.

Meanwhile, Fully Booked said it has temporarily closed its branch at S Maison in Pasay City "until further notice."

Currently, Fully Booked has branches in parts of Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Misamis Oriental, and Baguio.

It has also ramped up its digital channels as the pandemic affected sales in physical stores.