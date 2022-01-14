Bag designed by BTS' V sets record for fastest to sell out

BTS vocalist V

BTS has demonstrated on numerous occasions that its influence goes beyond music and performances.

Over the years, the pop act has built a reputation for selling out products they endorse (and even don’t but are caught using).

For instance, when Hyundai introduced the group as its global brand ambassador, the demand for its flagship SUV more than doubled — and that was only in South Korea.

Thus, it should not come as a surprise that when BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released a collection of merchandise they designed themselves, the stocks were wiped out within minutes.

This Boston bag was designed by V

Vocalist V, born Kim Taehyung, in particular, caused a whirlwind frenzy after he designed a Boston bag, made of vegan saffiano, that featured warm tones of brown, green, and gray — his favorite colors. To contrast the mute palette, V added a pop of color by accenting the piece with a twilly scarf showcasing vibrant earth tones.

In less than 30 seconds after he dropped the much-anticipated Boston bag on Weverse Shop, the stocks had all been checked out (both in the US shop and Global shop) — the fastest run for any bag to date, the World Music Awards announced.

The pre-ordered piece originally retailed $168 in the US shop and $153.28 on the Global counterpart. However, due to the insatiable demand from fans, online retailers have begun taking bids starting at $225 and going as high as $13,000.

Apart from the bag, three eclectic and inimitable brooch sets, which highlighted Taehyung's artistic ethos and stylings, quickly followed suit and were out of stock within a minute.

V also designed this brooch set

Other items designed by BTS members also earned similar reception and success.

The pajamas and pillows of Jin as well as the joggers and wind chime of RM, the first two collections HYBE released, had likewise been eagerly bought by fans as stocks across the globe were exhausted within 5 minutes.

Following V, Suga launched a simple but slick note set, which included a vegan saffiano cover, and a guitar pick necklace that showed off the logo of BTS and ARMY. And in true Bangtan style, both product sets were sold out within a minute.

Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook are meanwhile set to release their merchandise in the coming weeks.