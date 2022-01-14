Screengrab from YouTube

Popular children's song "Baby Shark" has set a YouTube record after reaching 10 billion views on the video sharing platform.

The inescapable earworm that inspired a worldwide dance craze was released by South Korean educational company Pinkfong in 2016.

Min-seok Kim, chief executive officer of Pinkfong, said they are delighted that "Baby Shark" was able to reach "another remarkable milestone."

"It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world, and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere," he said, as quoted in an article by Billboard.com.

Following its success in different parts of the world, "Baby Shark" has since been turned into a Nickelodeon TV show and a live tour, among others.

To celebrate their latest achievement, Pinkfong invited kids around the world to share their "Baby Shark" moments with the company.