Shopping shorts: New toys, workout outfits to welcome 2021

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

CASA DE MEMORIA DONATES AUCTION PROCEEDS TO TYPHOON SURVIVORS

Casa de Memoria has reached out to the survivors of typhoon Ulysses by helping raise funds for the #RisePH donation drive.

The Lhuillier-managed auction house also continued its charity efforts for COVID-19 patients and frontliners by donating a part of the proceeds to the maintenance of the emergency quarantine facility in Sta. Ana Hospital.

The donation was used to provide relief packs containing food, water, and hygiene essentials for affected families.

The Cuarto auction was Casa de Memoria's fourth and final major auction event for the year. It featured exquisite Filipino and European art pieces that can be used as holiday gifts and home decor.

LEGO ANNOUNCES PRICE REVIEW IN PH

The Lego Group has announced a review of its recommended pricing for all new products that are available in the Philippines.

More than 100 novelty Lego sets have been added to its product portfolio this January. These include additions to familiar themes such as Lego Duplo, Lego City, and Lego Friends.

Lego products are available at the brand's certified stores and major retailers in the Philippines. The company also has a flagship store in Lazada.

LENOVO LEGION UNVEILS 4 NEW MODELS

Lenovo recently unveiled four new models in its Legion gaming lineup.

Available from February 2021, the new products are packed with features that promise to push the boundaries of laptop gaming, such as AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series Mobile Processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs, high-resolution 16-inch displays, and AI-driven frame rates.

These include the Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, and Lenovo Legion 5.

Prices for the said devices have yet to be announced.

MEGAWORLD RELEASES UPDATED MALL HOURS

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has adjusted its mall operating hours as it looks to continue serving its patrons in view of existing directives on community quarantines.

- Arcovia City: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Eastwood City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Lucky Chinatown: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Uptown Bonifacio: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Venice Grand Canal: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Forbes Town: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Newport Mall at Resorts World Manila: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- San Lorenzo Place Mall: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Paseo Center: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Three Central Mall: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Southwoods Mall: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- The Village Square Alabang: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Alabang West Parade: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Twin Lakes Shopping Village: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Festive Walk Iloilo: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW TOMMY SPORT COLLECTION NOW IN PH

The new Tommy Sport collection of Tommy Hilfiger is now available in the Philippines, offering options for men and women who are ready to commit to putting wellness first.

Featuring enhanced stretchability, moisture wicking properties, breathable fabrics, and water repellency, the Tommy Sport collection fosters full focus for any choice of activity.

It includes soft-touch tees, color-block leggings, archive-inspired jerseys, and close-to-body silhouettes.

In the Philippines, Tommy Hilfiger is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Kiss & Fly – NAIA Terminal 3, Newport Mall, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, Trinoma, Mall of Asia, and Tommy Jeans Robinsons Place Manila.

ONITSUKA TIGER LAUNCHES HOLIDAY QUILTING SERIES

Onitsuka Tiger recently introduced the latest addition to its Autumn-Winter 2020 Collection, the Holiday Quilting series.

The series features a festive-twist on three existing and iconic designs -- the Mexico 66, Serrano, and Lawnship 3.0.

The updated sneakers boast of a lustrous quilted velvet upper and stitching for a sophisticated take, an inner sole imprinted with both the traditional Onitsuka Tiger logo, as well as "Happy Holidays" for an added festive touch, and an Ortholite insole for an extra layer of cushioned comfort.



Onitsuka Tiger's Holiday Quilting series is available in all Onitsuka Tiger stores in the Philippines. Prices are at P5,990 for the Mexico 66, P6,290 for the Lawnship 3.0, and P4,990 for the Serrano.

RED LIP SHADES BY SPOTLIGHT COSMETICS

New local makeup brand Spotlight Cosmetics is offering a wide range of red lip shades in various formulas.

Those who are into the liquid matte finish can opt for the red-brownish hue of Liquid Lips in Fiery Star, or the bright red tint of Liquid Lips in Stunning Icon.

Spotlight also offers bullet matte lipsticks which come in an intense berry shade called Sultry Siren, and the pinkish-red Scream Queen.

For a softer and more dewy finish, there's the Spotlight Creamy Lipstick in World-Class Diva. A more precise application is provided by the Lip Crayons, which come in various shades of red like the Blazing Star and Edgy Princess.

All originally priced at P295, all lip products are currently P99 off on Watsons Online and in all Watsons and SM Department Stores until January 31.

SAMSUNG DEBUTS 2021 TV LINE

Samsung Electronics recently unveiled its 2021 portfolio during its first-ever virtual First Look event ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2021.

The 2021 line adds new accessibility features such as Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio.

Samsung is introducing a whole new display technology, Neo QLED, to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. The brand is taking QLED to the next level enabled by a new light source, Quantum Mini LED.

The latest Samsung Neo QLED TVs will reach Philippine shores within the year.

Meanwhile, Samsung also made enhancements to its Lifestyle TV line for 2021, with new design and form factors to reflect the changing interests and tastes of consumers.



The 2021 version of The Frame offers a more customizable experience in a slimmer form, with new attachable bezel options in five color options and two different customizable styles.



With a subscription to The Frame's all-new Art Store, consumers will be able to enjoy over 1,400 curated pieces.

Other products under Samsung's Lifestyle TV line include The Serif, The Terrace, and The Premiere.

VS1, MOTOTEK END 2020 WITH RIDE CAMPAIGN

VS1 and Mototek tapped motoring personalities Zach Lucero and Gaki Azurin, better known as Gaki Girl, to close its 2020 Purposeful Ride campaign with twin year-end celebration rides.

The pair rode out for holiday shopping and distributed their loot to families living along the streets of Manila. They then proceeded to Gilmore to buy Christmas parols, which they gifted to their moms.

Both Lucero and Azurin then demonstrated how to condition the motorcycle for its optimum performance before riding, highlighting the two-pronged protection that the motor care line brings.

The motorcycle aficionados also shared tips on how they kept their vehicles in tip-top shape despite being dormant in their garage for the months-long quarantine.

Earlier in August, Rica "Jet Lee" Cabarrubias and Philip "JT" Elliot took to their wheels to show their support to frontliners. Elliot donated face masks and face shields to Los Baños Doctors Hospital and Medical Center and exchanged quarantine stories with the hospital's cardio technician Jena Crisologo and security guard Jamal Navarete.