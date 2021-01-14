LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao celebrates birthday with family in Batangas

MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her family at a luxury wellness resort in Batangas.

The socialite shared photos of her with her husband, boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao, and their children at The Farm at San Benito on Instagram, as she expressed her gratitude for all the blessings she has received.

"My heart is still smiling. Thank you Lord for everything!" she said in one of her posts.

She also shared a photo of her birthday spread, which consisted of a colorful cake, appetizers, and more sweets.

Jinkee also posted photos of her bonding moment with her daughters at The Farm, with the caption: "Happiness is the time spent by a mother and daughter."

Pacquiao, for his part, expressed his love for his wife in his birthday message.

"I wish I could put into words how much you mean to me! Thank you for being an amazing wife and mother to our kids. Happy birthday, babe!" he said.

Related video: