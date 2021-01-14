Heart Evangelista runs after her dog in busy street

MANILA – Heart Evangelista had an eventful Wednesday after her dog unexpectedly escaped her car and ran to the street.

In a series of tweets, Evangelista shared that she was with her sister Camille and a hairstylist when the incident happened.

“Nakakakloka hinabol namin si Che Che sa daan! Muntik ako. Lumusot ako sa truck,” she wrote on Twitter while posting a picture of her pet dog.

Nakakakloka hinabol namin si Che Che sa daan! Muntik ako Lumusot ako sa truck! pic.twitter.com/pTkNnTQ0Pe — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 13, 2021

Evangelista said her sister, hairstylist and driver also helped her catch the dog.

In another tweet, the actress thanked the man who opened his car door to stop her dog.

“Thank YOU! Sana wala naka-video dahil mukha among tanga - nakakulot at high heels making pigil the trucks and cars and running after Che Che. What an afternoon,” she said.

Evangelista is one of the many celebrities who are self-confessed dog-lovers.

She has long been an advocate of animal rescue and adoption. She has several stray dogs, or "aspin" (asong Pinoy) as she calls them, under her care which she then sends for adoption once they are in good health.

Evangelista is also a long-time ambassador of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society or PAWS, and in 2019 launched her own animal welfare facility in Sorsogon, where her husband, Chiz Escudero, is governor.

Related video: