Catriona Gray 'feeling fierce' as she hits 11 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Catriona Gray shared a stunning throwback photo as she reached a new social media milestone.

On Wednesday night, the former Miss Universe celebrated on Instagram for having 11 million followers, thanking all those who have supported her on the platform.

"Feeling fierce having 11 million of you to share this journey with. Thank you for your never-ending support. I'm always grateful," she said.

This makes Gray one of the most followed celebrities in the Philippines on Instagram, joining the likes of Anne Curtis (16.1 million followers), Liza Soberano (14.7 million followers), Kathryn Bernardo (13.8 million followers), and fellow Miss Universe titleholder Pia Wurtzbach (11.6 million followers).

She has surpassed the follower count of Alex Gonzaga (10.4 million followers), Julia Barretto (9.8 million followers), Nadine Lustre (9.6 million followers), and Vice Ganda (9.5 million followers).

Gray made history in 2018 as the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe, following in the footsteps of Wurtzbach, Margie Moran, and Gloria Diaz.

