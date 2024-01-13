Home  >  Life

Xian Lim paintings displayed at exhibit

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2024 09:17 PM | Updated as of Jan 13 2024 10:26 PM

Photo by Anne Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Photo by Anne Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Xian Lim gave a glimpse into another facet of his creativity at his art exhibit at Art Cube Gallery in Makati City, Saturday.

The actor’s collection titled “Daffodils & Dandelions” features eight oil on canvas paintings.

The exhibit is open to the public. Each obra is for sale with the tag price beginning at about P80,000.

