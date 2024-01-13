Home > Life Xian Lim paintings displayed at exhibit Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2024 09:17 PM | Updated as of Jan 13 2024 10:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Photo by Anne Cerezo, ABS-CBN News Xian Lim gave a glimpse into another facet of his creativity at his art exhibit at Art Cube Gallery in Makati City, Saturday. The actor’s collection titled “Daffodils & Dandelions” features eight oil on canvas paintings. The exhibit is open to the public. Each obra is for sale with the tag price beginning at about P80,000. 'End of a love story': Kim Chiu confirms breakup with Xian Lim 'No goodbyes, I'll see you around,' Xian Lim tells Kim Chiu in emotional letter Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Promo, Xian Lim Read More: Xian Lim Art Cube Paintings Exhibit