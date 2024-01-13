MANILA -- Tried-and-tested recipes earn their status as go-to's for a reason. For instance, the classic revel bars bagged a spot in the hall of fame for ubiquitous treats, thanks to their harmonious blend of chewy oatmeal dough and a rich chocolate layer.

The mastermind behind Salted Caramel Manila, Carolyn Bonquin, however, dared to stray from the beloved recipe and swapped the decadent chocolate with exciting new flavors like, as her shop suggests, salted caramel.

"Initially, I just wanted to bake revel bars for my friends and family for Christmas. But I do not want to give them the usual chocolate variant, so I thought of a holiday flavor that would be good for revel bars. I love anything flavored with salted caramel," the home baker recalled.

"I've been making the basic chocolate revel bars for quite a while now. So, I tweaked it to achieve the texture I wanted. My husband and friends served as taste testers, guiding me with their feedback until I attained the perfect consistency of the dough and filling," she added.

Like other top-selling revel bars, Bonquin's signature creation promises a chewy oatmeal dough — but with an ooey-gooey caramel filling and a hint of salt to enhance the overall flavor.

Salted Caramel Manila can also top off the sweet-and-salty fix with toasted walnuts for an added crunch and nutty kick.

"Many of them said my revel bars have the right amount of sweetness. They also raved about its texture. I have also heard many comments that the salted caramel variant goes well with coffee," she explained.

According to the entrepreneur, it was the sweet symphony of compliments on her baked delights that orchestrated an encore of batches as well as inspired her to compose a medley of even more delectable flavors.

”This may sound too cheesy or cliche, but honestly, making whoever will eat the bars smile is what I always have in mind whenever I bake. There is an unmatched fulfillment when I hear a customer’s positive feedback after tasting the revel bars. They love it and that makes my heart full,” she admitted.

Other than her signature treat, the daily baking operations include Salted Caramel Manila’s take on the OG chocolate revel bar as well as inventive fusions to the classic such as choco-hazelnut, choco-walnuts, and choco-peanut butter revel bars.

Bonquin is also set to elevate the indulgent menu further with seasonal variants. For example, in February, she plans to incorporate into her base recipe a beloved Filipino favorite — ube.

“I want my revel bars to make you smile in every bite, an instant pick-me-up, especially when you just want to treat yourself at the end of a long day,” she enthused.

The online bakery now has the capacity to bake up as many as 50 boxes of 9 in a day. And according to the businesswoman, the digital landscape greatly propelled her business forward from its humble beginning of just a single post.

“At first, I was hesitant if other people would buy from me. It started with an Instagram story showing that I made salted caramel revel bars and I’m accepting pre-orders for Christmas. ...Next thing I know, I already have a lot of orders. It started with friends who shared my bars with their family and friends who also eventually ordered from me,” she noted.

Alongside the carefully folded ingredients in every batch, Bonquin whisks in the dream that her bars will rise to the ranks of iconic desserts relished by Filipinos, likewise earning a spot in the hall of fame of popularly enjoyed sweets.

“I want Salted Caramel Manila to grow and reach more people, and be the go-to dessert or snack shop. It would also be nice to have my own brick and mortar store someday,” she added.