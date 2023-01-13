Former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Slater Young turned to social media to share his short but sweet birthday message for his wife, vlogger Kryz Uy.

Sharing a series of clips of them together through the years, Young expressed his love and gratitude to his better half.

"Life has been one amazing adventure because of you. Thankful everyday for you. Happy birthday love," Young wrote on his Instagram post.

Uy also marked her special day as she posted her snaps on Instagram.

"Another year around the sun. 33 and feeling F R E E. My happiest, most content and most love filled year yet. Can’t wait for what’s to come!" she wrote.

Young and Uy are set to celebrate the first birthday of their second child, Seven Kai, in May.

Young, the winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2012, and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child Scott Knoa in June 2020.

From the archives:

Watch more News on iWantTFC