

After going viral with her “luxury bag” clip on TikTok, Singapore-based Filipina teenager Zoe Gabriel had the chance to visit the headquarters of brand Charles and Keith.

On Thursday, Gabriel shared snaps of her trip to Charles and Keith office in Singapore with her father, who surprised her previously with her first ever bag from the said brand.

In her post, Gabriel said she had the chance to get to know the company, which is under fashion giant LVMH, a little better.

“We had such an amazing opportunity to visit @charleskeithofficial's headquarters, and learn more about the behind-the-scenes! it was so fun, everybody was so nice and accommodating,” she said.

“Thank you to everybody who has shown their support!!! :) without you, we would never be here.”

Earlier this year, Gabriel proudly shared on her TikTok account a Charles and Keith tote bag that her father gave her which costs S$80.

The teenager called the bag her first "luxury" bag which earned some negative comments from netizens, who laughed about Gabriel’s assertion.

She released an explanation video about her family’s humble beginning.

“Growing up I didn't have a lot. My family didn't have a lot. We couldn't buy new things as simple as bread from Bread Talk...That kind of thing was such a luxury to us when we moved here in Singapore,” she narrated.

Addressing one of the netizens, Gabriel defended her post as she expressed her gratitude for her father who worked hard to buy the bag.

“Your comment spoke volumes on how ignorant you seem because of your wealth. To you an S$80 bag may not be a luxury. For me and my family it is a lot. And I'm so grateful that my dad was able to get me one. He worked so hard for that,” she continued.

“I can't believe I got hate over a bag that I was so excited to have.”

Her video earned over 3 million views already, as of writing, with many netizens sympathizing with her as they gave her words of encouragement.

This eventually reached the offices of Charles and Keith, which then invited the teenager to visit their headquarters.

True enough, Gabriel and her dad went to the office a couple of days after the viral videos.

“Thanks for visiting! We were happy to have you and your dad at our HQ office - hope you enjoyed the lunch and had a meaningful experience with us,” the brand commented on Gabriel’s post.