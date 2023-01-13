Bahrain’s candidate to the Miss Universe pageant penned a heartwarming gratitude letter to her all-Filipino team.

Evlin Khalifa took to Instagram to boast about her Filipino team who is currently helping her in her journey at the Miss Universe in New Orleans in the US.

“For Filipinos. I always believe in gratitude. Without it, we will never appreciate the beauty of a glass half full / half empty. The moment you feel it in your core is the only way you can summon the Universe,” she said at the start of her lengthy caption.

“In Bahrain, it might be a new opportunity for us to join the greatest competition of its kind @missuniverse but the wind beneath my wings are undoubtedly the best in pageantry,” she continued.

“And this post is dedicated to my undying GRATITUDE to my Filipino Team, without them -- I can never call myself a queen.”

Khalifa revealed that her walk trainer, makeup artists, stylist, and designer are all Filipinos. Even the national director of Bahrain is a “certified Filipino.”

“You don’t know how much I love you. Mahal ko kayo, to my walk trainer, my make up artists, my stylist, my designer -- all Filipinos -- especially to my ever supportive National Director who is a certified Filipino pride and my co National Director -- both of them have given me their entire efforts, time and wisdom so I can stand on the Miss Universe stage as they help me become a true transformational queen,” she said.

Khalifa turned heads during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe, especially when she walked on stage wearing a pink burkini -- a swimwear for women that covers the whole body except the face, hands, and feet -- in the swimsuit segment.

Just like the other contestants, Khalifa also had a cape when she went out of the stage as she campaigned for equality.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The cape featured texts that read: “Arab women should be represented.” and “A Muslim woman can also become Miss Universe.”

She also shimmered when she donned a Furne Amato-designed silver gown for the evening wear competition. Amato is a Dubai-based Pinoy fashion designer.

Khalifa is competing against Celeste Cortesi, who is eyeing the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.

