Miss Universe USA R'Bonney Gabriel shared a photo with fellow Filipina beauty queen Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi ia a social media post.

Miss Universe USA R'Bonney Gabriel with Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi. Screen grab: Instagram/@rbonneynola

"Honored to share the stage last night night with the lovely @celeste_cortesi!" Gabriel wrote on Instagram on Friday morning (Manila time)

On Thursday, Cortesi, Gabriel and other Miss Universe bets showed off their respective national costumes at Miss Universe preliminary competition.

Cortesi was not the only Miss Universe candidate who wore a Filipino-made gown during the preliminary competition as at least eight other delegates were spotted donning proudly Pinoy creations during the evening gown segment.

Gabriel, who is half-Filipino, wore a magenta dress with a detachable cape shawl by Rian Fernandez.

ABS-CBN will air and stream the awaited pageant live on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC on January 15 (Sunday) at 9 AM (Philippine time).

