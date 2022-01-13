Slater Young, Kryz Uy expecting another baby boy

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy are expecting another baby boy.

Two two made the announcement in their latest vlog, uploaded on January 12.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Magulo na sa bahay, kasi marami ng lalaki," Young, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner, said.

"And they say Baby #2 is opposite of Baby #1. And Baby #1 is a good kid. So ano na lang kaya 'yung Baby #2," Uy said.

"Very good kid," Young quickly told his wife.

Uy and Young are slated to welcome their second boy this coming June.

They tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu City in February 2020 and welcomed their firstborn Scottie on June 2, 2020.

Uy previously admitted that giving birth is probably the hardest thing she has ever done "but also the most beautiful, rewarding, and life-changing experience."