MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio took to social media to open up about her struggles at the end of last year, saying these helped her "bounce back even stronger" this 2022.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Panlilio described the end of 2021 as "very tough," saying the challenges that came with it greatly affected her confidence.

"The end of 2021 was admittedly a very tough time for me. I had to accept how some things played out, we lost my sister-in-law to cancer (may she rest In peace), the typhoon greatly affected our businesses, and everything seemed like it was going south," she admitted.

"I felt so lost and overwhelmed with my emotions and heartbreaks," she added. "My confidence plummeted to the point where I doubted myself, my capabilities, and my future. And trust me when I say I was not in a good place."

Panlilio said she was able to move forward after learning to accept that "everything happens for a reason," as well as through the support of family and friends.

She also expressed her excitement to move into her own apartment as her way of celebrating her 26th birthday.

"Thank you to all of my friends, family, and supporters who helped me through this tough time," she said, wishing everyone "more blessings" this coming year.

Panlilio represented the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand last December. She failed to make it to the Top 20 despite being a fan favorite as well as her impressive performance in the prelims.

Shortly after the competition, the Filipina beauty queen said she was "heartbroken but grateful" after her Miss Grand International stint.

Panlilio intends to continue her pageant journey despite her recent loss, as mentioned in one of her social media posts.

Related video: