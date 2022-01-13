MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach turned to social media to wish her niece Lara a happy seventh birthday.

Calling Lara her “lucky charm,” Wurtzbach said her life became so much brighter and better ever since her niece was born.

“Have you ever loved a kid so much that's not your own? I'm sure Aunties out there can relate,” she said in another post.

The former Miss Universe said it is Lara that she thinks of whenever life gets a bit too much for her and “I go into a dark place.”

“I look at our photos together. I always think ‘ano mararamdaman n'ya pag nalaman n'yang may masama na palang nangyari sa 'kin? Na hindi ako okay?’ It really helps me get into a better head space,” she said.

Wurtzbach said Lara is also a reminder for her to always stay strong for their family.

To end her post, Wurtzbach thanked her sister Sarah for bringing her niece into this world.