A lot of things have certainly changed with how Isabelle Daza, Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff are now spending their quality time together.

Formerly dubbed as part of the “It Girls,” Daza noted in her recent Instagram post how the three of them used to party until the wee hours with their friends.

But that’s not the case anymore today.

“From dancing on tables in bars at 3 am to park play dates with babies,” Daza caption her photo with Curtis and Heussaff while at a park in France.

Along with it are throwback photos of them partying when they were younger.

Based on her other social media updates, Daza has joined the families of Curtis and Heussaff in their European trip, and she also brought along her son Baltie with her.

While the three of them enjoy being together, their respective kids are also having fun playing together.

In a previous interview, Daza opened up about how becoming a mom has changed the dynamics of their friendship within their circle.

“Kasi we can all relate to pregnancy, giving birth, breastfeeding. Lahat 'yun pinagdaanan namin. It was a different stage in our life. Before partying lang tayo, going home at 4 a.m. Pero now, at 9 p.m. we want to be in bed na,” she said.

Daza has two sons Baltie and Valentin, while Curtis and Heussaff have daughters Dahlia and Thylane, respectively.