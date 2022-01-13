MANILA -- Ces Drilon is "feeling 100% fine" on her seventh day since testing positive for COVID-19.

The veteran broadcast journalist has turned to gardening during her time alone, as seen in her recent Instagram posts.

Drilon said she has so far not experienced symptoms of the virus, saying she only found out she had it after seeing the results of her test.

"Day 7. Feeling 100% fine. Had it not been for my COVID positive result last Friday, I would not have known and may have passed the virus unknowingly to others. Thank you for all your messages and those who sent ayuda," she said.

The former "Bandila" anchor went on to remind the public to isolate right away, with or without symptoms, should they get exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"If you get exposed to someone who is positive, best to assume that you have the virus and isolate right away to prevent passing it on to others. My exposure was very brief! Less than 15 minutes!" she said. "I've informed all those I've come into contact with about my test result so they can take precautions, too."

"I'm staying upbeat, keeping busy with the garden, and air drying leaves and flowers," added Drilon, who also stressed the importance of vaccines in getting protected from COVID-19.

Last year, Drilon tried her hand at acting as a cast member of the upcoming boys' love series "Love Team: Beyond Boys' Lockdown."

She is also busy with her newest business venture, Provenciana, which offers products "that are healing and nurturing from nature."