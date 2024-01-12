MANILA -- Natasha Cabrera, Marynor Madamesila, Kyle Napuli, and Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, the lead stars of the upcoming musical "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" featuring the music of Parokya ni Edgar showcased their powerful harmony as they performed "Harana" during the musical’s first trade show last January 9.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The latest original Filipino musical from Newport World Resorts’ production outfit Full House Theater Company is set for an April debut at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Directed by Dexter M. Santos and written by Rody Vera, the musical features the music of hit OPM band Parokya ni Edgar.

The musical will showcase "a whirlwind of unpredictable twists around four women who find themselves at the crossroads of their individual challenges. As fate intertwines their paths, they embark on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery, resilience, and unbreakable bonds."

Tickets for "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" will soon be available to the public.

Related video: