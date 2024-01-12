

MANILA -- The return of the award-winning production "Prinsipe Bahaghari" this January promises theater enthusiasts another round of world-class performances.

Mapapanood na ang Filipino puppet adaptation ng librong The Little Prince na "Prinsipe Bahaghari," sa entablado simula sa January 19, 2024. | via @jeffreyhernaez pic.twitter.com/QQCtnCUfkO — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 12, 2024

In this Filipino puppet adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince," the narrative will revolve around Prinsipe Bahaghari, who embarks on a journey through different planets, encountering a cat and "gumamela" along the way.

Written by Vladimeir Gonzales, the Filipinized version staged by Teatrong Mulat ng Pilipinas also incorporates local imagery, culture, and myths to the beloved story.

According to assistant director and producer Amihan Bonifacio-Ramolete, "Prinsipe Bahaghar"i is something to be proud of due to the exceptional skills and talent behind this grand production.

"Ang gamit namin dito ay mga puppet. Kakaiba siya dahil hindi mga aktor o tao ang nakikita natin. Mga puppet ito na gawa sa rattan," she said.

"May combination ito ng three-dimensional puppet, ng shadow puppet, at mayroong projection," added Ramolete.

"Prinsipe Bahaghari" runs for the two weekends on January 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater, Circuit Makati.

The play was last staged in November 2023.