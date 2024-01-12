MANILA -- Seventy children with special needs will showcase their talent in singing, dancing, and acting on stage in an original musical.

Titled "Sabaybayan," the musical tells the story of siblings Anton and Robbie, who reside in the village of Baybayan, and their interactions with new friends, illustrating how they collaborate to rescue their town from an impending storm.

Among the participants in the musical are students from The Child’s World, A Growing Center Inc., who have autism, mental retardation, Down Syndrome, ADHD, and cerebral palsy.

According to the show's director, Karl Alexis Jingco of Eksena PH, "Sabaybayan" is a must-watch due to the dedication shown by the students in bringing the characters they portray to life on stage.

“One of the things na kailangang makita ng audience aside from the beauty of the musical play is to understand kung ano ba itong grupo na tinutulungan namin or pinapanood namin… Ibig sabihin ng 'Sabaybayan' ay sabay tayong nagbabaybay sa kabilang bayan. It is really a look on their own community of these kids,” he said.

“It’s time for them to be seen by people not just what the society gave them and decided for them. This is a show kung saan bumabait ang mga tao, you get to be kind, you get to reflect on things. I think it is a wonderful show for people to see not just the quality of the play, not just the beauty of the music, it is really for them to reflect on things after the show,” Jingco added.

Included in the cast is Jacqueline Rojales' son, John Kyle, who will play the role of Kokoy Kalabaw.

“Bilang parent ng isang child with special needs, ang ganitong activity talagang overwhelming sa isang magulang kasi po we learn to watch them grow, we see improvement. Ang laki po ng pagbabago sa kanilang personality, sa kanilang mga action kapag sila ay nae-engage sa ganitong activity. Sa personal growth nila, ang laki po ng nagiging contribution, said Rojales.

According to the school's directress Evelina Tan, the purpose of the performance is to raise funds to establish a permanent place for individuals with special needs.

“Naisip namin dahil nagrerenta pa kami ngayon, sana makagawa na talaga tayo ng bahay nila na doon na natin sila bibigyan ng training at to be independent inividuals… We will be able to form a community na each one of them will be helping each other according to their abilities. We are really raising funds to build a home for them,” she said.

“Gusto namin itong i-share sa inyo dahil nakagawa kami ng napakagandang play na yung pagbibigay ng sarili at pagtulong tulong na kung magsasama sama, makakagawa tayo ng isang magandang komunidad,” Tan added.

"Sabaybayan" will be staged on January 14 at the Areta in Ateneo de Manila University at 3 p.m. for the matinee and 7 p.m. for the gala.

