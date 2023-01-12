Why Miss Universe-Spain can speak near-fluent Filipino

Miss Spain Alicia Faubel wore a Leo Almodal creation (left) during the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary competition. Instagram: @missuniverse, @alicia.faubel

“Miss na miss kita!” was the fond greeting of Miss Spain to a Filipino journalist on the sidelines of the ongoing Miss Universe competition, indicating a connection to the Philippines which she still treasures today.

Alicia Faubel, a model and actress who was crowned Miss Universe-Spain in September 2022, is currently in New Orleans, USA for the international pageant, where she is competing with the Philippines’ own delegate Celeste Cortesi.

In a meet-and-greet with the press Wednesday (Manila time), prior to the preliminary competition, Faubel had a hearty greeting for ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo.

“Kumusta?” the journalist asked.

“Okay lang po! Ikaw? Miss na miss kita!” a beaming Faubel answered.

Faubel was previously interviewed by Castillejo in November 2022, during the beauty queen’s stay in the Philippines — reputed as a pageant powerhouse — for her preparations for Miss Universe.

Faubel was only 17 when she first flew to Manila, where she worked as a model. She also had modeling stints in neighboring Asian countries then, but Faubel was most drawn to the Philippines and made it her home for three years.

“After Hong Kong, dito sa Philippines, tapos pumunta ako sa Thailand. Pero gusto ko, I wanted to come back sa Philippines.

“Sobrang masaya ako to be back dito sa Philippines, kasi para [sa akin], Philippines was a very important part of my growth and becoming the person that I am,” she said in November.

At the time, Faubel teased that at least one of her gowns for the Miss Universe pageant is Filipino-made, but was tight-lipped on the names involved.

The reveal finally came on Thursday (Manila time), as she took the stage during the preliminary competition in creations by Leo Almodal (evening gown) and Ehrran Montoya (national costume) and styled by JC Morris — all Filipinos.

Aside from Faubel and Cortesi, another Miss Universe candidate who has a Filipino connection is Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel, whose father is Filipino.

