Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi with the kids at Save the Children Philippines. Handout

Celeste Cortesi is hoping to use her platform as a Miss Universe candidate to promote the rights of children.

The Filipino-Italian beauty queen has been working with Save the Children Philippines, attending the launch of one of its programs before flying to the United States for the international pageant.

According to Save the Children Philippines, the Life Changer Community Sponsorship Program aims to uplift the lives of 15,000 people, including 3,000 children, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

It seeks to address their needs on food, health and nutrition, education, hygiene and sanitation, protection, and livelihoods.

"It opened my eyes to the realities children here in Mindanao are experiencing. Children are not only suffering from hunger but from various complex problems -- as basic as access to clean water. And it is only by realizing that everything is interconnected that we are reminded of how our actions can make a big impact," Cortesi said in a statement released by Save the Children Philippines.

"It breaks my heart when the mothers I talk to grapple for words when asked about what to say to their children if they do not have anything to feed them," she added.

During the swimsuit round of the Miss Universe preliminary competition, Cortesi donned a cape designed with handprints of beneficiaries of Save the Children Philippines.

"In amplifying the voices of the children who need our help, I wanted to bring them with me on the Miss Universe stage. The imprints all over the cape remind me that having a title means to have a purpose beyond myself," she said, as quoted by the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

