MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo could not stop gushing about one of her latest reads.

The Kapamilya star took to social media to pay tribute to "It Ends with Us," a 2016 contemporary romance novel written by Colleen Hoover.

She even wore a onesie to honor "this beautifully written book," and shared photos of her in tears while reading.

"It's been a whole day since I finished reading this yet I still haven't been able to move on," she said. "Same feels as yesterday: fragile and speechless."

"This book definitely took us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. How will I ever get over this?" she added.

"This is a gem," Bernardo ended, tagging the author's Instagram account.

Hoover was able to see the actress' post as she left a comment in the comments section, saying: "Thank you so much! The onesie is so cute."

To which Bernardo replied: "Hello from Philippines! We love you, Colleen!"

Aside from being an avid reader, Bernardo has dipped her toes into writing.

In 2016, she released her first book titled "Everyday Kath," which features the Kapamilya star's tips on fashion, beauty, friendship and self-image.

